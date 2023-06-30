Five Arrested For Brutally Attacking Cow Vigilante On Eid In Maharashtra's Nanded

Another incident has been reported from the Nanded District of Maharashtra where a cow vigilante was thrashed by a group of people

Sonu Choudhary a cow vigilante got a tip-off that on the occasion of Bakra Eid, two bulls are being brought to slaughter at Mahur in Nanded. Following this Sonu left to verify and stopped the people suspected who were with two bulls. As soon as he asked that person about carrying the bulls he informed that these bulls are owned by Salim Qureshi. He immediately called the well-known cattle Mafia Qureshi following which Qureshi and his man came and attacked Sonu with iron rods, sticks and stones due to which he got serious injuries.

Case lodged at Mahur Police station in Nanded

A case was registered at Mahur Police station in Nanded Under IPC sections 307, 395 also Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act 1995 - 5(a) 5(b) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960- 11(1)(d)

Nanded Police SP ShreeKrishna Kokate said "Sonu Choudhary works for a Hindu organisation and is also a cow vigilante in Nanded, there were some issues over his Facebook post also. He saw a person named Sanjay Gaikwad going with two bulls, Sonu sought documents from Gaikwad to know about the actual owner of the bulls. He immediately called Salim Qureshi and Sonu was with his three more friends, two of them left from the spot to call the police. Salim with a group of his associates came to the spot and attacked Sonu. As soon as the police reached the spot these people ran away and Sonu got some serious head injuries. He was shifted to the hospital and is out of danger.

He added, "Police have registered the case against 10 people in this matter and arrested five of them. I request people if you get any inputs of any wrongdoing please do not take the law in hand and inform the police. Specifically the cow vigilante, we request them not to take any action against any smugglers inform police first and allow police to take action."

"We have been taking up this with several governments. We request the current govt to take serious action against those who are involved in the killings and attacks on cow vigilantes, we have lost several cow vigilantes in Nanded, and there is continuous smuggling that happens in Nanded, The cows are smuggled from Nanded to Telangana, If the govt doesn't take action will keep loosing our VHP and Bajrang dal, Cow Vigilante, " said Sriraj Nair VHP Konkan Joint secretary.

VHP's statement on the incident

VHP Konkan Joint Secretary and Spokesperson Sriraj Nair said that serious action must be taken against those who are involved in the attack on cow vigilante.

As per the laws in Maharashtra, the slaughter of bulls and cows is banned under the Animal Preservation Act and Animal Protection Act, There have been multiple cases in the past where Cow vigilantes have been Assaulted and killed.