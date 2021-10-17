FM Sitharaman Meets Top CEOs In New York; Talks Gati Shakti, Digitisation & Make In India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is on a trip to the United States, met the world's leading business executives at the Big Apple and discussed the recently launched 100-lakh-crore infrastructure master plan, digitisation, and the Make-in-India initiative.

Sitharaman reached New York City on Saturday and met Mastercard Executive Chairman Ajay Banga and Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach. She concluded her visit to Washington DC where she took part in the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The initiatives and progress towards financial inclusion and digital transformation formed part of the discussion," the Ministry of Finance maintained.

met Mr Ajay Banga, Executive Chairman and Mr @MiebachMichael, CEO, @Mastercard, in New York, USA, today. The initiatives and progress towards #financialinclusion and #DigitalTransformation formed part of discussion. pic.twitter.com/YnMCxDvpJ0 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 16, 2021

FM stresses on Gati Shakti and Indian start-ups

During her meeting with FedEx Corporating President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Raj Subramaniam, Sitharaman stressed on the recently launched initiative of the National Infrastructure Master Plan 'Gati Shakti' and India's third-largest start-up ecosystem and the unicorn base (start-up companies reaching a high valuation).

Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman met Mr Raj Subramanyam, CEO, FedEx, in New York, USA, today. The recently launched initiative of National Infrastructure Master Plan #GatiShakti and India having 3rd largest start-up ecosystem & unicorn base formed part of discussion. pic.twitter.com/RFX8lyXRze — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 16, 2021

On October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Rs 100-lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

The Gati Shakti initiative plans to cut logistics costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time, PM Modi said at an event, while launching the plan. The project tends to lend more power and speed to projects by connecting all concerned departments into one platform. Now, the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments will be designed and executed with a common vision.

Banking sector's commitment towards Make in India initiative discussed

"The Indian Finance Minister while meeting Citigroup Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jane Fraser discussed the banking sector's commitment towards the Make in India initiative while laying focus on Digitalisation and Partnerships with Financial Technologies towards a digital transformation," the Ministry of Finance maintained.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also met IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna "IBM interest in India in the areas of hybrid cloud, automation, 5G, cybersecurity, data, and AI (Artificial intelligence) formed part of the discussion," the Ministry added.

Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman met @ArvindKrishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, @IBM, in New York, USA, today. @IBM’s interest in India in the areas of hybrid cloud, automation, 5G, cybersecurity, data, and AI formed part of the discussion. pic.twitter.com/e2a7Y2iF6Y — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 16, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarked on a week-long US visit and began her trip from Boston, where she met CEOs, addressed a roundtable meeting of investors and executives, and addressed students and faculty at the Harvard Kennedy School.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI