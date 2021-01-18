Focus On India's Demographic Dividend Crucial For Scripting India's Growth Story: VP Naidu

On Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the release of a biography (in Tamil) on former President APJ Abdul Kalam at Raj Bhavan in Chennai said, ''India's biggest strength is its demographic dividend and people need to leverage fast-track progress in different sectors in a bid to ensure a sustained growth rate in the coming years.''

''This is the time for the youth of the country to be at the forefront in accelerating progress and scripting India's growth story,'' Naidu added.

According to a release issued by Vice President's Secretariat, the book titled "Abdul Kalam- Ninaivugalukku Maranamillai" is written by Dr Kalam's niece, Dr APJM Nazema Maraikayar, and space scientist, Dr YS Rajan. Naidu praised the authors for bringing out the book in Tamil and said that writing in the mother tongue was the best way to reach out to the masses.

Naidu urged the youth to take a leaf out of Dr Kalam's book and believe in themselves as he paid tribute to the former President. Highlighting that about 65 per cent of the country's population is below 35 years and 50 per cent is below 25 years, he added that they must aspire to become job-creators rather than job-seekers.

New Education Policy

As the Vice President stressed over the need to overhaul the education system, he said that students must be encouraged to pose questions and think critically.Hailing the new Education Policy, Naidu said that it does away with artificial segregation between curricular and extra-curricular activities and focuses at the holistic development of the child.

Naidu stated that Dr Kalam always believed in using technology for the benefit of the society and can be credited with laying strong foundations of 'Atma Nirbharta' in the space and defence sectors.

"Even with medical equipment, having started modestly, we are now exporting PPE kits, N95 masks and ventilators to other countries. The development of the vaccine in a short span and at an affordable cost was a remarkable achievement. Dr Kalam will always be remembered for his indomitable spirit and never-say-die attitude even in the face of adversity. He pursued and persisted with discipline, hard work, and confidence", he added.

(With ANI Inputs)