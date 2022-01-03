Follow COVID-related Guidelines, Don't Take Things Lightly: Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh To People

In the wake of the growing Omicron variant threat, star golfer Jeev Milkha Singh on Monday urged the people to follow all COVID-19 related guidelines and not take things lightly.

Singh, 50, who last year lost both his parents to Covid-related complications, said, "Covid is one such disease that some people still do not realise what it can do and they tend to take things lightly." "Being good citizens, we must respect the guidelines and follow all Covid-related norms and government guidelines," he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a Mini Covid Care Centre run by senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon's Competent Foundation and Bharat Vikas Parishad, a non-political, socio-cultural voluntary organisation.

Singh said he considers himself lucky to inaugurate the centre, which is run on a charitable basis and providing relief to those in need.

On the occasion, Singh shared the moments of the last few days of his parents, who were battling COVID-19 and admitted to separate hospitals in Chandigarh and Mohali.

One of independent India's biggest sporting icons, Milkha Singh had died here last year after battling the infection for a month.

"Dad was much more than my father - he was my best friend, my guide, my mentor," said Jeev Singh.

The family's tragedy was compounded by the loss of Milkha Singh’s wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur just five days before the legendary sprinter's death. Kaur had also been battling COVID-19.

BJP leader Sanjay Tandon recalled his close association with the Milkha family and said Milkha Singh always used to inspire youngsters and give them tips on good health.

About the centre inaugurated on Monday, he said all the beds will have dedicated oxygen supply.