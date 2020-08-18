Foreign Secretary Shringla On Two-day Visit To Bangladesh To Boost Bilateral Ties

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to boost bilateral ties and discuss the issues of mutual interest. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that Shringla will be in Dhaka from August 18 to August 19 to discuss and take forward cooperation on matters of mutual interest.

Shringla is on his maiden visit to a foreign nation since the coronavirus outbreak, which signals Bangladesh’s importance in India’s foreign policy. Shringla, the former high commissioner to Dhaka, will reportedly meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen during his two-day trip.

China's aggressive backing

The Foreign Secretary visit comes after China’s aggressive backing of Bangladesh as Beijing announced $1 billion for the Teesta river project. India and Bangladesh, normally friendly neighbours, have been at loggerheads on the Teesta river water sharing arrangement and local media reports suggest that Dhaka is going to accept the Chinese deal.

The river originates from Sikkim and passes through West Bengal before merging with the Brahmaputra in Assam and Jamuna in Bangladesh. The water-sharing agreement was almost finalised in 2011 but was put on hold after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not cooperate to seal the deal.

Shringla will be accompanied by outgoing High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and Joint Secretary Smita Pant. On August 13, MEA announced the appointment of Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, presently Additional Secretary in the ministry, as the next High Commissioner of India to the People's Republic of Bangladesh. Das will come back to the Ministry of External Affairs as Secretary (East).

