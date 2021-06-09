Foreign Secy Shringla Meets US Envoy; Discusses Joint-efforts To Combat COVID-19 Crisis

On Wednesday, June 9, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and the United States acting Ambassador Daniel B Smith held a meeting and discussed India-US relations, regional issues, and cooperation in the United States. The pandemic situation, vaccination supply, and cooperation in combating COVID-19 were some of the issues discussed during the meet.

MEA spokesperson Aridham Bagchi took to Twitter to brief about Shringhla and US Envoy meet.

Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla had a productive meeting today with US Acting Ambassador Daniel B. Smith @USAmbIndia about India-US relations, regional issues & cooperation in the UN; also discussed Covid19 situation, supply of vaccines & cooperation in combating the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/UnxCz4xlZ8 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 9, 2021

Daniel Smith pledges support to India

In May, Daniel B. Smith was appointed as the US Charge d'Affaires to India. Further, Smith took responsibility to help India curb medical supply shortages and pledged to support the nation as New Delhi assisted Washington. He took to Twitter to show his support to India.

Namaste, I'm Dan Smith, the new Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Mission in India. These are difficult times, but I'm ready to get to work in support of the #USIndia partnership. Just as India helped the U.S., the U.S. will stand with India. I look forward to working with you all. — Chargé D’Affaires Daniel B. Smith (@USAmbIndia) May 3, 2021

Daniel Smith in his first address as US Envoy to India stated that he will advance US President Joe Biden’s objective of strengthening India-US relations. Considering the COVID situation in India, Smith also reiterated that the US ‘stands with India’ to showcase solidarity. He said US President “attaches great importance” to the US-India relationship and added that he is "looking forward" to working collaboratively with India.

US helps India amid COVID situation

In early June, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the Biden administration has made a commitment to dispatch the COVID vaccine doses to The US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to leading a coordinated vaccine effort and announced to donate 80 million COVID-19 vaccines – the 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines previously announced and an additional 20 million doses by the end of June.

Asia will receive nearly 7 million Coronavirus vaccine doses under the US proposed allocation plan for the first 25 Million doses, of which 19 million will be shared through COVAX. Also during the US Vice president, Kamala D. Harris virtual meet with PM Modi, she reiterated that the Biden administration’s efforts are focused on achieving broad global coverage of the COVID-19 vaccines, responding to surges and other urgent situations and public health needs.

India battles COVID-19

To date, India has reported 2.91Cr total active cases of Coronavirus infection with 2.75Cr total recoveries and 3.54L deaths. The country has administered 23,82,11,639 vCOVID vaccine doses across 42,187 vaccination sites.

