Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Calls For CBI Probe In Baghjan Oil Well Blowout

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Baghjan oil well blowout in Assam that has caused extensive commercial and ecological damage. He blamed the "lapses and gross negligence" of Oil India Limited for the tragedy. The blowout at Baghjan 5 well in Tinsukia occurred on May 27 when two simultaneous operations — servicing of the top portion of the well and testing new sand in the well — were going on.

The lapses and gross negligence of OIL resulting Baghjan Oil Well blowout causing immense hardship of the local inhabitants of Baghjan should be inquired into by the CBI — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) June 13, 2020

At present five inquiries are already taking place to find out the facts — a three-member probe by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, a one-member probe by Assam Chief Minister, and an internal five-member inquiry by Oil India Limited. Besides, two more crucial independent investigations of technical nature are being carried out by Directorate General Of Mines Safety (DGMS) and Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD).

CM orders study of incident

The CM also ordered the Additional Principal Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) to conduct a study on the effects of the explosion on the environment and ecology of the surrounding areas, including on flora and fauna in the adjacent Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

Two officials of the OIL have been suspended for alleged negligence of duty at the gas well site, while a show-cause notice has been issued to John Energy Pvt Ltd, the outsourced private operator of the well. A case has also been registered against Oil India and John Energy over the incident.

Fire breaks out at Baghjan well

Set up by Oil India Limited in 2006, the Baghjan 5 well produces around 80,000 standard cubic metres per day of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres. The blowout at this well occurred on May 27 when two simultaneous operations – servicing of the top portion of the well and testing new sand in the well were going on. At least one dolphin and a variety of fish died as the residue of gas condensing after coming in contact with water spread to a distance of 5 km in the nearby areas.

The well caught fire at around 1.14 pm on Tuesday. As per reports, the blaze was so huge that it could be seen from a distance of more than two km. The Indian Air Force deployed three fire tenders to douse the massive fire after a specific request from Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. On June 10, PM Modi spoke to the Assam CM and assured him all possible support from the Centre.

