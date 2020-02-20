Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Gets Bail From Nagpur Court In Election Affidavit Case

On Thursday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was granted bail by a Nagpur Court in the election affidavit case of 2014 where he was accused of allegedly concealing criminal cases against him while filing his nominations. In its hearing on Thursday, the Nagpur Court granted bail to Fadnavis on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

Earlier in November 2019, the Nagpur Police had delivered a summons, issued by a local court to the former Maharashtra CM for the non-disclosure of two criminal matters against him in the election affidavit. The plea had stated that Fadnavis while filing the nominations in 2009 and 2014 had allegedly suppressed information regarding the two pending criminal cases against him.

The magistrate's court on November 4, 2019 had stated that the case would be held as a summary criminal case and issued notice. "Process (notice) is issued against accused (Fadnavis) for an offence punishable under section 125A of Representation of People Act, 1951," magistrate S D Mehta said. Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters.

Supreme Court reserves verdict

Earlier in October 2019, the Supreme Court bench headed by former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had set aside the Bombay High Court order for Fadnavis's alleged concealment case and had asked him to go through a trial. Devendra Fadnavis had then approached the Supreme Court to file a review petition which sought for modification of the top court's previous order asking him to go through the trial.

On February 18, the Supreme Court decided to reserve its verdict on the review petition filed by Fadnavis. The Top Court Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra reserved the order on the plea after hearing the detailed set of arguments by the former Maharashtra CM's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi.

