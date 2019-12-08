Veteran Congress Leader And Former Odisha Minister Bhagabat Mohanty Passes Away

Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty, former Higher Education Minister in Odisha government, passed away at his residence in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night. Born in 1929, the 90-year-old Congress leader was an advocate by profession. Bhagabat is survived by his widow and four children, two sons and two daughters.

Biswaranjan Mohanty, Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AlCC), Ex-General Secretary, and Spokesperson of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee issued his condolences in a tweet.

I m very saddened to hear the sad demise of veteran Congress leader and ex Minister Shri Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty.



My Prayers are with the bereaved family

May his soul rest in peace...

He was elected thrice from the Kendrapara Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state Assembly in 1971, 1985, and 1995. In 1971, he represented the Praja Socialist Party (PSP) and then moved to Congress.

During 1949-60, Bhagabat joined the Kisan Satyagraha Movement and also fought for the Land Reforms Movement. He was the Chairman of the Kendrapara Panchayat Samiti in 1969. Qualified in B.A. LLB, he was an Executive Member of the Orissa Lawyers Association. Mohanty was also involved with the Co-operative Movement in the state. He founded the Kendrapara urban cooperative bank.

My deepest condolences on the passing away of Shri Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty, former Minister of Odisha. Bhagabat Babu was my colleague in the Odisha Assembly and a good, helpful man.



Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty wrote a biography of Prahallad Mallick, ‘Prathitajasa Prahallad’, where he reasoned the political equation for depriving a Dalit of becoming the Chief Minister. The book was published by Prahallad Mallick Smruti Parishad and was released by Panigrahi, then State culture and language minister.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed his condolence over Bhagabad’s death. Patnaik described him as an able administrator and a seasoned politician. The CM passed his condolences to the Mohanty family too.

