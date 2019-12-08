The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Veteran Congress Leader And Former Odisha Minister Bhagabat Mohanty Passes Away

General News

Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty, veteran Congress leader and former Higher Education Minister in Odisha government, passed away at his residence in Bhubaneswar

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhagabat

Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty, former Higher Education Minister in Odisha government, passed away at his residence in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night. Born in 1929, the 90-year-old Congress leader was an advocate by profession. Bhagabat is survived by his widow and four children, two sons and two daughters. 

Biswaranjan Mohanty, Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AlCC), Ex-General Secretary, and Spokesperson of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee issued his condolences in a tweet.

READ | Odisha Reduces Kalia Assistance To Rs 4,000 From Rs 10,000

He was elected thrice from the Kendrapara Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state Assembly in 1971, 1985, and 1995. In 1971, he represented the Praja Socialist Party (PSP) and then moved to Congress. 

During 1949-60, Bhagabat joined the Kisan Satyagraha Movement and also fought for the Land Reforms Movement. He was the Chairman of the Kendrapara Panchayat Samiti in 1969. Qualified in B.A. LLB, he was an Executive Member of the Orissa Lawyers Association. Mohanty was also involved with the Co-operative Movement in the state. He founded the Kendrapara urban cooperative bank. 


Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty wrote a biography of Prahallad Mallick, ‘Prathitajasa Prahallad’, where he reasoned the political equation for depriving a Dalit of becoming the Chief Minister. The book was published by Prahallad Mallick Smruti Parishad and was released by Panigrahi, then State culture and language minister. 

READ | Centre Agrees To Include 3 Odisha Airports Under Udan Scheme

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed his condolence over Bhagabad’s death. Patnaik described him as an able administrator and a seasoned politician. The CM passed his condolences to the Mohanty family too.

READ | Odisha CM Distributes Free Laptops To Students Under 'Biju Sashaktikaran Yojna'

READ | Cong Demands White Paper On Spate Of Rapes In Odisha, spl Assembly Session To Discuss Issue

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG