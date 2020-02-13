Former TERI Chief RK Pachauri Dies At 79 From Cardiac Ailment

R K Pachauri, a former chief of The Energy and Resources Institute, died on Thursday after battling a prolonged cardiac ailment, TERI Director General Ajay Mathur said. 79-year-old Pachauri was admitted to Delhi and was put on life support on Tuesday.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing away of R K Pachauri, the founder Director of TERI. The entire TERI family stands with the family of Dr. Pachauri in this hour of grief," Mathur said in a statement issued by the TERI.

"TERI is what it is because of Dr. Pachauri''s untiring perseverance. He played a pivotal role in growing this institution, and making it a premier global organisation in the sustainability space," said Mathur, who succeeded Pachauri at TERI in 2015. In the statement issued by TERI, its Chairman Nitin Desai hailed Pachauri's contribution to global sustainable development as "unparalleled."

Pachauri was admitted to Escorts Heart Institute in the national capital where he underwent open-heart surgery and was put on life support on Tuesday, according to PTI sources. In 2015, Pachauri was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a woman colleague after which he quit the post. A district court had in October 2018 framed molestation charges against Pachauri, who had repeatedly denied the allegations leveled against him.

During the court hearings, Pachauri had sought a speedy trial saying he and his family were suffering from hardship since 2015 when an FIR was lodged in the matter. After the FIR was registered in February 2015, Pachauri was given anticipatory bail the next month. In February 2016, another woman accused Pachauri of sexually harassing her.

(With PTI inputs)