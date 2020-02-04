Former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi Booked By Police For Participating In Anti-CAA Protest

In a blatant crackdown on a citizen's freedom and a brazen attack on democracy, the Uttar Pradesh Police booked former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi for participating in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Lucknow on February 2.

Arrested for peaceful protests

The former UP Governor was among seven others who had participated in a peaceful, candlelight protest on Sunday. The march took place in Gomtinagar and they were booked in violation of Section 144 of CrPc in India.

Along with Qureshi, the others arrested ar Mahfooz, Salmaan Mansuri, Mohammed Wali, Rehnuma Khan, Priyanka Mishra, Sunil Lodhi. "Why is this law being brought? This (CAA) is communal. This country does not need anything on the basis of religion. People here need employment. People here need justice against injustice," Qureshi said earlier.

The FIR registered states that the organizers had not been given permission to hold protests.

The CAA was passed in the Parliament in December and ever since there have been countrywide protests against the Act, with many calling it to be discriminatory against the certain religions. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed it to be against the poor.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who led the debates and discussions in the Parliament, has clarified that the Act will not be repeated and that it is not discriminatory at all.

Recently, at a rally, Shah said, "The Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati are misleading people against the CAA. They are spreading false information that the CAA will snatch the citizenship of the Muslims. However, I would like to reiterate that this act will provide citizenship to the minorities who have faced persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They have been exploited and it is our duty to protect them. The opposition is behind these protests in different parts of the country to create a divide in the society for vote bank politics."

Multiple states such as Kerala, West Bengal have already passed a resolution in the state Assembly to repeal CAA.

(Image credits: PTI)

