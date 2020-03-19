Four Popular Indian Card Games To Play With Your Family And Friends

Bored at home and don't know what to do to spend time? Then why not try playing card games with your family to pass time? Card games are something that have been played in India for long. Whether it is a family get together or just another reunion among friends, card games are always popular. In fact, these days, card games have transcended into mobile games. So here is a list of card games that you could play with your family or friends.

Four Indian card games

Rummy

Rummy is a game that is preferably played by four people. Each player gets ten cards. The remaining deck stays in the middle. Three decks of cards should be made. One contains three Jacks, the second set contains three aces, and the third set could contain four consecutive cards of the same suit 3,4,5,6 of diamonds. Each player on his or her turn can pick a card from the deck at a time to complete the deck. If the card is useful the player can add to make the set and add a useless card to the deck in the middle. The next player can either take the card discarded by the previous player or pick a new card from the deck. The person who makes three sets first wins.

Satte pe Satta (Seven on Seven)

This is one of the easiest games to understand but tricky when it comes to playing with multiple people. The game is usually preferred to be played with three or four players. Each player in the games gets a set of random cards from 52 in the deck. Any player who has owns the seven of hearts needs to play first. Then the next player can only play either a six or eight of the hearts or start with seven of any other set. If a player possesses seven of either spades, diamonds, clubs then the person cannot pass his turn or in simple words cannot miss his/ her turn. As the game progresses, each player has to keep playing his/her card. Every set needs to be completed from ace to king. The player who finishes his or her cards first wins the game.

Bluff/ Challenge

This game does not have any number of limitation to its players. All the cards in the deck are distributed equally. The game starts when the first player places four cards and claims that it is a set. (4 aces, 3 jacks, 2 tens). If a player suspects that the previous player’s claim is suspicious, the player can challenge the claim and then check the set. If the set given by the previous player is correct then the player who was suspicious needs to pick up all the cards accumulated. If the set is not correct, then the player who placed the set has to pick up all the cards accumulated. The player who is left with no cards, in the end, is the winner.

Donkey

Just like bluff, this game does not have any limitation on the number of players. The first step is to hide one card from the deck. All the cards are equally distributed among the players. The player who chooses to play first passes the card to the next player. The player who has received the card needs to check if he/she can make a set of two same cards e.g. two queens. If the set is formed, he can place the set in the middle. If not, he can pass the card to the next player. The person in the end who is left with one card is the ‘donkey’.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock