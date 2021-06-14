Franco Mulakkal Rape Case: Vatican Rejects Sister Lucy's Appeal Against Her Dismissal

In a severe setback to Sister Lucy Kalapura, the Apostolica Signatura - the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church has rejected her appeal against her congregation's decision to strip her of sisterhood after her protest against rape-accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal. A letter from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation, dated 12 June, reads that 'the appeal of Lucy Kalapura is rejected by Apostolica Signatura and the dismissal is confirmed'. With this move by the Vatican, Sister Lucy Kalapura has been dismissed from the Church with finality. She was dismissed and made to vacate the premises in August 2019 for seeking justice for the victim and participating in the September 2018 protest.

Vatican rejects Sister Lucy Kalapura's appeal against dismissal

Sister Lucy reacts to dismissal

Shocked at her dismissal, she said, "I don't know what is happening. I am going to tell the truth to the world. The Vatican did not even conduct a trial in my case. I will stay here in the Convent. I don't know how this is happening," in an exclusive interview to Republic. Sister Lucy has been at the forefront of activism on atrocities against nuns, urging them to voice out their experiences.

Adv. A. M. Sodder, Association of Concerned Catholics, expressed his concern over the issue saying, "Is this what Christianity is all about? The superior general is rejoicing at Sr. Lucy's dismissal. Better if such people are not nuns forget about being Superior Generals."

He further questioned as to "why has the Vatican letter not been written in the language a person understands and that too reaching after a year from its issue?" adding that it indeed is a 'sad day' for the Catholic Church in India.

What is the Kerala nun rape case?

Franco Mulakkal, ex-bishop of Jalandhar diocese has been accused of raping and forcing unnatural sex on a nun multiple times between 2014 and 2016 at the Kuruvilangadu convent in Kottayam. As the complainant came forward, nuns of the congregation came out in support for the victim, demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan's intervention. After being arrested by the Kerala police, he was later released by the Kerala High Court on unconditional bail in October 2018 which was later extended. Another nun has now come forward alleging that Franco was sending her lewd messages and had called her in his room and misbehaved with her. The nun is the 14th witness in the rape case.

Kerala Police has filed a charge sheet against Franco Mulakkal under various sections ranging from Punishment for wrongful confinement, Sexual intercourse by a person in authority to Carnal Intercourse against the order of nature. Sources had told that if the charges against Franco Mulakkal is proven, he might get life imprisonment or imprisonment of not less than 10 years. Four nuns -sister Anupama along with sister Alfie, sister Josephine, sister Ancitta and sister Nina Rose who had protested against the rape accused, had expressed the church authorities' pressure to transfer them and splitting them up to dilute their protest. Meanwhile, the victim too has written about harassment from Mulakkal's aides to withdraw her case. Recently, the Supreme Court rejected Mulakkal's review plea stating that he would stand trial in the case.