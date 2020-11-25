French Envoy To Meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Promote New Partnerships

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Tuesday, November 24 informed that he will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the second day of his two-day visit to the state. As per reports, Lenain is currently in Lucknow and is looking forward to holding discussions with CM Adityanath to promote new bilateral partnerships.

First visit to splendid #Lucknow, to promote new partnerships between France and #UttarPradesh. #UP is young, dynamic, talented: we want to welcome more students from UP in France and have more French companies invest in UP. pic.twitter.com/E3CDvjd8sS — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) November 24, 2020

'France wishes to promote new partnerships'

On the first day of his visit, Lenain said that France wishes to promote new partnerships and welcome more students from UP, and have more French companies to invest in the state. While speaking in a video message from La Martiniere College in Lucknow, the French ambassador said, "I am very happy to be in this wonderful city of Lucknow today and tomorrow to discover the rich heritage and to promote bilateral cooperation. UP and France have a very long history dating back to the 18th century."

"During my meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we will be trying to promote new partnerships. UP being the most populous and one of the youngest states in India, we expect much more students coming from UP in French schools, colleges and universities. That's the message I will carry tomorrow at the IIM. We also want more business to come to UP," Lenain added.

UP prepares for massive COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Meanwhile, the UP government has started preparations for a massive coronavirus vaccination drive, and required logistics will be in place in advance, CM Adityanath told PM Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Tuesday. The UP chief minister said his government has issued necessary directions to departments concerned to be prepared for a massive vaccination drive, a statement issued said.

"The whole exercise should be done in an organised and time-bound manner with inter-departmental coordination and all logistics should be in place in time," the UP chief minister said. Adityanath said his government is well aware that an adequate number of vaccinators will be needed in view of the large population of the state. The Health Department has been asked to make arrangements for the training of vaccinators, he added.

(With ANI inputs)