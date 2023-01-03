From Countering China To Military Modernization, Challenges To India's Security In 2023

For the nation’s security and the Indian military, experience outranks everything. The year 2022 proved the established modus operandi of the Indian military to learn from experiences and utilize them to enhance the state’s border security and integrity. As the Indian Army clashed with China’s PLA in the icy tops of the Himalayas attempting to maintain India’s territorial integrity, the Indian Air Force successfully acquired the complete squadron of Rafale fighters, test-fired the extended-range version of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from a SU-30MKI jet and inducted indigenously made LCH Prachand.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy put the nation in the elite group of countries to be in possession of an indigenously developed aircraft carrier with the induction of INS Vikrant. Given such major developments, the nation may wonder, what new military challenges are on hold for India as we enter 2023.

India’s border contention with China

Indian military leaders and diplomats have already engaged in up to 17 rounds of talks to resolve the contention regarding the differing perspectives on the border shared by the two nations. The two nations have been at a military stand-off since June 2020 after the infamous Galwan Valley clash where 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in fierce melee combat against the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Image: Twitter/@adgpi

Despite the commander-level talks between the two nations, the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains tense. Furthermore, the Indian Army countered another nefarious act of border transgression by China in December 2022 in Arunachal’s Tawang. China’s refusal to accept India’s proposal for disengagement at Ladakh’s Demchok and Depsang Bulge indicates one of the major security challenges faced by India in 2023.

Agnipath recruitment scheme amid challenges

India for the first time, tested a new recruitment scheme called ‘Agnipath’ to recruit troops in the Indian Armed Forces (Army, Navy, and Air Force). The first batch of Agniveers reached training academies after the tri-services received more than 5.4 million registrations. To be more specific, since the June 2022 announcement of the Union government detailing the new recruitment scheme, the Indian Army received 3.7 million registrations, the Indian Navy 0.95 million, and Indian Air Force 0.76 million.

Image: Twitter/@adgpi

As per the plan, after serving for the duration of four years, 75% of the recruits would be retired with a financial package of Rs 12 lakh while 25% would be retained by the Indian Armed Forces. Moreover, another 25% will have the opportunity to join the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Agniveers are set to be eligible for all gallantry honours as well as perks like Siachen Allowance. Moreover, in case an Agniveer is killed in action, the family would get a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

However, the scheme received a lot of flak within India’s military fraternity over its truncated training duration. In contrast to the training of a regular soldier which lasts for up to 44 weeks in various aspects such as weapons handling and fieldcraft, Agniveers will receive only 26 weeks of training.

Indian Air Force set to replenish fighter fleet

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal VR Chaudhari made it clear in a recent statement that the priority for the Indian Air Force (IAF) is to replenish the depleting fighter squadrons to “retain our combat edge”. The statement came as China is actively bolstering its airbases in Tibet. Meanwhile, the IAF is left with only 31 squadrons in contrast to its approved strength of 42. Even though the IAF received the last of its 36 Rafale fighter jets from France, the overall strength remains low as most of the IAF fighter jets are nearing the completion of their service period.

Image: Twitter/@IAF_MCC

Keeping the immediate security requirements of the nation in priority, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in September approved Rs 6,500 crore in additional funds to boost the development of an upgraded version of the TEJAS MK-2. The Tejas is supposed to replace 16 fighter jet squadrons consisting of three squadrons of Mirage 2000s, five of MiG-29s, six of Jaguar and two of MiG-21 Bisons. The Indian Air Force is aiming to bolster the strength of its fighter squadrons to 40 by 2040.

Transition to Theater Commands

One major step simultaneously being undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces is the transition to a Theater Command structure aimed at enhancing jointness in the tri-services. Under the new structure, a Theater Command would have specialized units from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Moreover, such commands will be the responsibility of an officer from any of the tri-services, depending on the assigned function.

However, the implementation of the concept suffered a setback following the demise of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat. Meanwhile, the new CDS, General Anil Chauhan is now spearheading the operational aspects of the plan.