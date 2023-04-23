From Dubai To Assam's Jail: Amritpal Singh's Journey, A Timeline

After 36 days of continuous manhunt, pro-Khalistan leader and radical preacher Amritpal Singh has now been detained by Punjab police. He was caught by police in Punjab's Moga Gurudwara. The radical preacher will be shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail, where eight of his aides are already under the National Security Act.

A massive crackdown was launched by Punjab police to detain Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit "Waris Punjab De" on March 18, almost a month after his followers stormed a police station in Ajnala. On Friday, Singh's British-origin wife Kirandeep Kaur was detained by Punjab Police at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar, as she was trying to board a flight to London, per the Punjab police.

Amritpal Singh arrested: A timeline