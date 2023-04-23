From Dubai To Assam's Jail: Amritpal Singh's Journey, A Timeline

After 36 days of continuous manhunt, pro-Khalistan leader and radical preacher Amritpal Singh has now been detained by Punjab police. He was caught by police in Punjab's Moga Gurudwara. The radical preacher will be shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail, where eight of his aides are already under the National Security Act.
A massive crackdown was launched by Punjab police to detain Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit "Waris Punjab De" on March 18, almost a month after his followers stormed a police station in Ajnala. On Friday, Singh's British-origin wife Kirandeep Kaur was detained by Punjab Police at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar, as she was trying to board a flight to London, per the Punjab police.
Amritpal Singh arrested: A timeline
- April 21: Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped by Punjab police at Amritsar Airport; she was at the airport to board a flight to London. Kirandeep Kaur and Amritpal Singh tied the marriage knot in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village in Amritsar, on February 10.
- March 20: Police arrested two supporters of Amritpal Singh, who handled social media for Waris Punjab De. The arrested persons were identified as Gur Aulia and Kulwant Rauke. Punjab Police also invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against five men, including Amritpal's uncle, Harjit Singh. Also, Harjit was brought before Baba Bakala Court in Amritsar and was later moved to Dibrugarh in Assam by the Punjab Police.
- March 19: Punjab police arrested seven close aides of Amritpal Singh. They were sent to police custody by a Punjab court, and on the same day, 16 more members of Amritpal's outfit were caught by officials in Bhatinda. Things like bulletproof jackets and weapons were recovered by police from his close aides.
- March 18: A statewide operation was launched by the Punjab Police to apprehend Amritpal Singh and his close aides, who all tried to propagate Khailstani agendas and disrupt the law and order situation in the state of Punjab. On the same day, the Punjab Police also arrested six close aides of Amritpal from Punjab's Jalandhar. Police officials from eight districts of Punjab conducted a joint operation to catch Amritpal. Police officials also chased the convoy of the Waris Punjab De Chief when he was travelling from Jalandhar to Moga. However, he managed to flee.
- February 28: The government of Punjab removed the police commissioner of Amritsar, Jaskaran Singh, and transferred the charge to Naunihal Singh. As many as 18 transfers of police officials were also made by the police. IPS Arunpal Singh was posted as ADGP Modernization Punjab Chandigarh, IPS RK Jaiswal as ADGP STF Punjab SAS Nagar, IPS Gurinder Dhillon as ADGP Law and Order Chandigarh, and IPS Mohnish Chawla as ADGP State Crime Records Bureau Punjab.
- February 26: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann broke his silence on the worsening law and order situation in the state of Punjab due to Amritpal Singh. On Twitter, he spoke about the Ajnala violence: "Shabad Guru Sheesh, who carries Guru Granth Sahib ji with a shield to the police stations, cannot be called the "heir" of Punjab and Punjabiat from any side." Also, the Central government blocked the Instagram handle of Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh.
- February 24: Punjab Police came down to negotiate with Amritpal after a violent clash and filed a discharge application in the Ajnala court. The Punjab Police stated that his release is being done on the basis of evidence produced by Amritpal Singh, and an SIT team will probe the matter further. The order to set free Toofan was pronounced by Judicial Magistrate Pratham Manpreet Kaur of Ajnala Court based on documents submitted by Punjab Police. After making the state police bow down to his terms, Lovepreet Toofan, along with Amritpal Singh, visited the Golden Temple. Both were seen heading to the Golden Temple in an open-roof Mercedes with the sword-bearing supporters. The 'victory march' was to celebrate the release of Toofan from the Amritsar central jail.
- February 23: Amritpal Singh, along with his supporters, launched a massive attack on Punjab Police and barged into the Ajnala Police Station. The mob, led by Amritpal, broke all the barricades laid out to stop them and outnumbered the police force deployed to control law and order. The development came after Punjab Police lodged an FIR against the radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser and apprehended one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan, on charges of kidnapping. The clash between police and his supporters also left several police personnel injured.