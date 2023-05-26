The inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla is scheduled to take place on Sunday (May 28). The opening of the new Parliament building will be followed by several rituals which will be attended by PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Hariwansh, and some senior ministers.

The sacred Sengol will also be installed in the Lok Sabha chamber near the Speaker's chair after some rituals. Sources have said that a prayer ceremony has also been organised that will be held inside the new parliament premises. After the completion of Puja, the dignitaries are likely to take a tour of the new Parliament.

The grand ceremony, which will witness the inauguration of the multi-hundred crore building, will be opened for the lawmakers in two phases. The morning phase in which a grand puja will take place after the installation of historic Sengol will end at close to 9:30 am, after which the second leg of the ceremony is expected to begin at noon with the singing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of all dignitaries, including PM Modi.

A congratulatory speech by Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman is also scheduled, which will be read out on behalf of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar. Also, a written message by President Dropadi Murmu will be read out on the occasion. As per the ANI report, the day will proceed with the display of two short audio-video films to the dignitaries present to talk about the process of construction of the new parliament building and its significance, followed by a speech by Om Birla.

PM Modi to release coin and stamp on inauguration of new Parliament building

Also, a speech has been scheduled for the leader of the opposition, but the opposition parties, with Congress at the forefront and others joining the move have already announced a boycott of the event. On the inauguration day, PM Modi will also release a coin and stamp on the historic occasion and will also address the lawmakers, following which a thanks-giving speech will be given by the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha.

Political parties attending the new Parliament building

As many as 25 political parties, including non-NDA parties, have confirmed their participation in the inauguration ceremony of the parliament building. Parties in the NDA like the AIADMK, Apna Dal, the Republican Party of India, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), the NPP, and the NPF have confirmed their presence for the function. Other parties, including the Biju Janta Dal, TDP, and YSRCP, will also be present for the inauguration. Other opposition parties like the Shiromanu Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), and Janta Dal-Secular will also attend the inauguration ceremony.

Political parties boycotting the inauguration ceremony

A total of 19 opposition parties, including Congress, AAP, TMC, BRS, JDU, and RJD, among others, have announced a boycott of the event saying that President of India Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the new Parliament building, instead of PM Modi.