From Lord 'Hanuman To Teri Kabar Khudegi': PM Modi's Top Quotes On BJP's Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the party workers on the occasion of the BJP's 44th Foundation Day today. i.e. Thursday (April 6). He began his address by praising all party workers and leaders who are working day and night. PM Modi lauded them for being dedicated to the country and the Constitution.

As India celebrates Hanuman Jayanti, PM Modi said that his party considers Lord Hanuman as one of its biggest inspirations and always works in the footsteps of Hanuman Ji to fight against the evils of society and face difficult challenges. He further went on to say that the BJP Karyakartas follow Lord Hanuman's "can do attitude," which has helped the BJP party achieve all kinds of success.

During his address, PM Modi spoke on various issues, ranging from the BJP's success to the opposition's role in keeping India behind to Congress' divisive politics. Here are some big quotes by PM Modi on the BJP's 44th Foundation Day.

Top quotes by PM Modi on BJP's 44th Foundation Day

BJP follows Lord Hanuman’s 'can do' attitude

PM Modi started his speech by praising his party leaders and workers. He then spoke on Lord Hanuman, as the country celebrates Hanuman Jayanti today. i.e., Thursday (April 6). "Today, India has been relishing the great powers like that of Bajrang Bali, as we have emerged much stronger and are capable of facing ocean-like big challenges. He further went on to say, The BJP derives inspiration from Lord Hanuman. The thing that is repeatedly mentioned in today's modern definition is the can-do attitude. If we see the whole life of Hanuman Ji, then the determination power of the can do attiude at every step plays a huge role in bringing success for him," he added.

EK Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat is BJP's mantra

PM Modi, during his address, shared the BJP's work mantra, which is 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. All that the BJP had was 'Maatr Bhumi Ki Bhakti' and 'Lok Tantra Ki Shakti, i.e., Devotion for the Motherland' and 'Power of the Democracy, said PM Modi, adding that from the beginning, the party had believed in the intellect and values of the people of the country.

Opposition played with country in the name of social justice

"Many political parties, in the name of social justice, have just played with the country. On the other hand, social justice has not been a political slogan but an article of faith for the BJP," said PM Modi while addressing the attendees of the BJP Foundation Day ceremony in Delhi.

BJP leading a new political culture

Launching a sharp attack on Congress, PM Modi said today the BJP is leading a whole new political culture in the nation that is different from the Congress and other parties that have only believed in dynastic politics. Today the BJP is leading a new political culture in the country, while you can see the culture of the Congress and other parties like it. All these parties are hostages to familyism, dynastyism, casteism, and regionalism, whereas the BJP's political culture is to take every countryman along," said PM Modi.

"The culture of Congress and other parties is to think small and feel happy by achieving even less than that, while the BJP's political culture is to dream big and work hard to achieve more," asserted PM.

PM Modi repeats "Modi teri kabar khudegi" attack

During his address, PM Modi once again spoke about Congress' "Modi teri Kabar khudegi" attack. He said the BJP is committed to standing against corruption and dynasty, while the desperate opposition is busy talking about "Modi's kabar".

Baadshahi mindset

PM Modi slammed the opposition for having a "baadshahi" mindset, saying they have been insulting the poor, being backward, and depriving them since 2014. He said Congress and like-minded parties work on principles like 'dividing people, parivarvaad, and casteism." He further went on to say that the Congress party has ruled the nation with an authoritative mindset and deprived people of their basic rights.

BJP Karyakartas must work to win hearts

"As Karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party, we must not limit ourselves to winning the elections. We must ensure winning the hearts of the people! We have to fight each and every election with the same levels of energy and hard work as we have been having since the 1980s," concluded PM Modi.