From UN To North-East & Surgical Strike To CDS, Gen Rawat's Career Transcended Boundaries

India’s first-ever Chief Defense of Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat passed away on Wednesday after a helicopter carrying him, his wife Madhulika, his top-most military advisor and 10 others crashed in a heavily forested area in western Tamil Nadu. A four-star military general, he took the CDS office on December 31, 2019, after serving his three-year term as the Army Chief. A decorated and brave officer, he had played a pivotal role in many important missions of the Indian Armed Forces.

From Surgical Strike to Combating insurgency, Gen Bipin Rawat's achievements

Commissioned in the Indian Army: Gen Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in 1978 and had helmed several pivotal missions as a part of his illustrious career. He belonged to the Gorkha Regiment and was the fourth officer from the military unit to rise to the post of Chief of Army Staff.

United Nations Peacekeeping Missions: In the years 2008 and 2009, the late Army General had served as a brigade commander of the North Kivu Brigade of the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his condolences on his untimely demise and appreciated his services.

Career Highlights: General Rawat had played a critical role in countering insurgencies in the Northeastern part of India; especially in the state of Nagaland. In 2015, III-Corps of the Indian Army successfully responded to an ambush by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) militants. Adding to Gen Rawat’s operational experience is his time commanding the infantry Batallion along the line of actual control in the Eastern Sector. In addition, he led the Rashtriya Rifles Sector in Kashmir Valley.

In the following year, the military General actively participated in the planning and execution of a surgical strike on Pakistan's terror launchpads, which took place in the aftermath of the Uri terror attacks. Rawat had continuously monitored the whole operation from South Block.

Holder of multiple posts & appointments: The four-star General held multiple instructional and staff appointments including instructional tenures at the Indian Military Academy (Dehradun) and at the Junior Command Wing as the Senior Instructor. Later, he was also appointed as the General Staff Officer at the Military Operations Directorate. Notably, he served as the Vice Chief of Army Staff from September 2016 to January 2017.

Maiden CDC Post: In December 2019, the Indian administration created the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in its bid to restructure the Indian Armed Forces and enable them to combat present-day challenges. After taking charge, he also headed the Department of Military Affairs that was created along with the position of the CDS within the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Awards and acclaim: During a career span of more than four decades, Rawat was honoured with multiple awards. According to the Integrated Defence Staff, “General Bipin Rawat has been conferred several Presidential Awards which include the PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM and the VSM. Besides these, he has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation on two occasions as also the Army Commander's Commendation. While serving with the UN in Congo, he was twice awarded the Force Commander's Commendation.”

The Tragic Crash: On Wednesday, December 8, General Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat- who served as the President of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), were on their way to Wellington, Tamil Nadu. The CDS was poised to deliver a lecture at Defence Services Staff College the Nilgiri town. At 11.35 AM, the CDS landed in Sulur after which he departed for Wellington on a helicopter by 11.45 AM. The tragic crash is said to have taken place at 12.20 PM, just minutes before the chopper was to land.

(Image: ADGPI)