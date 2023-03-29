Fugitive Amritpal Singh Likely To Surrender Amid Manhunt; Here's 3 Conditions He Put

In the latest development, massive search operations have been launched in Amritsar as fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh still remains untraceable. Security has been beefed up around the Golden temple. The Punjab police and para-military forces are deployed across the area and are scrutinising the CCTV footage installed in the markets of the Golden Temple.

As per the sources, the police had received the input that fugitive Amritpal will surrender and had kept forward three conditions before the police

It should not be considered an arrest but a surrender

He should not be kept in Punjab jail

After the surrender, he should not be beaten or misbehaved during custody.

The sources also claimed that there are some religious leaders who are working as a mediator between Amritpal and the Punjab police to convey the messages. The radical preacher might also surrender in the Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in the presence of Akal Jathedar.

Recently, the Punjab Police succeeded in nabbing one of his alleged aides Balwant Singh, accused of harbouring a close associate of Amritpal Singh, when the state's police were desperately looking out for them. As per reports, the arrested accused Balwant Singh had harboured Tejinder Gill also known as Baba Gorkha, a close associate of Amritpal Singh, while they were running away from the clutches of the police.