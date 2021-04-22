Fugitive Godman Nithyananda Bans Indians From Entering 'Kailasa' Amid COVID Surge

Absconding self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda on Thursday banned the entry of all Indians to his island nation 'Kailasa', amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. Issuing a video statement, Nithyananda also banned travellers from Brazil, European Union, and Malaysia which are also witnessing a second wave of the Coronavirus.

Last year, the rape-accused had begun issuing visas and passports inviting people to visit 'Kailasa'. He also initiated charter flight services called 'Garuda' for the same purpose. As per the official website of the godman, visitors were invited to stay for not more than three days during which they would be provided free of cost food, stay and other requirements needed.

The website of this purported nation explains, "Kailaasa is an apolitical Nation whose vision is enlightened living on all humanity. Towards this goal, it is dedicated to the preservation, restoration and revival of an enlightened culture and civilization based on authentic Hinduism that was once practised freely in over 56 nations across the continent from Afghanistan, India, Nepal, Burma, Sri Lanka, all the way to Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia, but is now facing extinction due to persecution over a millennium."

Charges against Nithyananda

Nithyananda is facing charges in several Indian states, primarily in Karnataka where he is booked under rape (376), unnatural sex (377) cheating (420), criminal abutment (114). In Gujarat, Nithyananda is booked under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and Section 344 (wrongful confinement for ten or more days). He also faces multiple charges being tried in several courts in India apart from the French government which is investigating him for allegedly duping a devotee of nearly $400,000.