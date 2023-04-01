Full Emergency Declared At Delhi Airport After Dubai-bound Aircraft Suffers Bird-hit

A Full emergency has been declared at the Delhi airport after an aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after it took off. According to Delhi Airport officials, Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft on Saturday suffered a bird hit soon after take-off. Following this incident, a full emergency was declared by the airport authorities.

The civil aviation regulatory body Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stated the incident. In a statement, the DGCA stated that the Delhi-Dubai FedEx flight was involved in the turnback after a suspected bird hit at the height of 1000 feet. In response to this, the Delhi airport (DIAL) declared an emergency, following which the aircraft landed safely.

“Delhi-Dubai FedEx flight was involved in air turnback due to a suspected bird hit at 1000 ft today. Delhi airport (DIAL) declared an emergency. Aircraft landed back safely. After inspection, it has been released for flight,” the DGCA said.