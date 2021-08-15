'Fully Prepared To Deal With All Situations': BSF DG SS Deswal On Pakistan Using Drones

Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), SS Deswal, said on Sunday, that while the country's security forces are currently acting in accordance with the bilateral ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, they are fully prepared to deal with any untoward situations.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces had conducted joint drone surveillance of Srinagar to better assess the violent situation that the union territory has experienced lately.

Speaking on Pakistan using drones as a weapon to infiltrate arms and drugs, DG SS Deswal said, "We're acting as per bilateral agreement of ceasefire at present. We are fully prepared to deal with all situations. With the help of technology, we will be able to prevent all these activities along the border."

Drone attacks in J&K

Four drones were spotted in Samba's Bali Brahmana police station region on August 1. With this incident, the total drone attacks since the June 27 twin blasts sum up to 32. The endless drone attacks have raised concerns among security forces.

On July 29, suspected Pakistani drones were spotted hovering in three locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. According to BSF officials, three unidentified lights were spotted simultaneously over Bari-Brahmana, Chiladya, and Gagwal near the international border at around 8.30 pm on July 29. Alert security forces had immediately fired at the drones after which the drones disappeared.

On July 23, a hexacopter drone carrying 5kg of IED (Improvised Explosive Device) was shot down by J&K police near the border areas of Kanachak. The drone was directed to drop the IEDs to a person who would later plan an attack in the region.

Tiffin box bomb in Amritsar

On August 9, a bag containing weapons and RDX was dropped using a drone in the border area of ​​ ​Bachiwind in Punjab. A major incident waiting to happen was neutralized by Punjab police who diffused the tiffin box bomb. Following the incident, search operations were carried out by Punjab Police in the busy regions of Jandiala in Amritsar. The police investigated the crowded areas with dog squads and bomb-detecting devices.

(Image: Pixabay/PTI)