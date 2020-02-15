G Kishan Reddy Calls For Joint Efforts By BIMSTEC Nations To Combat Drug Trafficking

Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy said on Friday that in order to curb the threat posed by drug trafficking, the affected nations must put in considerable efforts by sharing their experiences and information.

Speaking about the concluding session of 'Conference on Combating Drug Trafficking' for BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Partner Nations, G Kishan Reddy said that multi-dimensional danger of drug trafficking can be dealt through comprehensive strategy with a joint and collective approach.

As per the press release, G Kishan Reddy said, BIMSTEC countries have a centuries-old deep cultural and traditional bonds and are often faced with similar marine security threats.

"The issues of terrorism and drug trafficking have increased manifold through the maritime route and this makes the coordination among these nations all the important," he said.

The government takes steps against drug trafficking

Speaking of the steps taken by the Central government to combat drug trafficking, the Minister said that it has planned a strategy to increase coordination among various agencies.

The conference was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who stated that the Centre was overhauling the entire Drug Law enforcement in India. He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a 'Drugs Free India' was possible through capacity building, increased manpower, technology, and resources.

Challenges pertaining to drug trafficking

As per a press release issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the challenges posed by drug trafficking to both the Indian subcontinent and the BIMSTEC countries are very similar. The geographical proximity to the Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle, which are major opium production regions of the world puts the BIMSTEC nations in a very delicate position. The bumper harvest of opium in Afghanistan has increased the supply of heroin to all the BIMSTEC nations.

The release also notes that drug traffickers are using the Bay of Bengal to their advantage. Moreover, the BIMSTEC region is also vulnerable to diversion and trafficking in pharmaceutical drugs. The use of darknet in drug trafficking has also added to the challenge of law enforcement agencies. The sessions of the conference were organised keeping in mind these aspects.

(With inputs from ANI)