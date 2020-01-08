G Kishan Reddy Says 'Confident Of Achieving Modi's Vision Of A 5 Trillion Dollar Economy'

On Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the government was confident in achieving the 5 trillion dollar economy vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Reddy spoke about how through the ideology of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" the vision of India becoming a 5 trillion economy could be made possible. He also stated that the government led by PM Modi will work in a "phased manner" to achieve this.

Achieving a #5TrillionDollar economy for India is a vision set by our PM Shri @narendramodi & all of us, humble servants of this great Republic, will achieve the target in a phased manner with #SabkaSaath while ensuring #SabkaVikas & gaining #SabkaVishwas. https://t.co/HaZSnBy8lc — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 8, 2020

'Dream will soon become a reality'

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the crowd at the Aditya Birla Group's Golden Jubilee celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. During the event, PM Modi spoke about India's dream to become a five trillion-dollar economy.

Modi said, "India is now pursuing under the dream to become a 5 trillion dollar economy. When my government took over in 2014, India's GDP was about 2 trillion dollars in 65 years. But in just 5 years, we increased the GDP to nearly 3 trillion. This convinces me that the dream of a five trillion dollar economy will soon become a reality."

Home Minister Amit Shah had also expressed hope that by 2024, India would become USD 5 trillion economy and be placed among the top five global economies. The last five years were of the detoxification of the economy and in the next five years, a series of reforms will be taken to make it one of the most powerful economies of the world, Shah said.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Pramod Kumar Misra also spoke about how the government was working hard to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making the country a five trillion dollar economy by 2024 and was taking steps to overcome the phase of economic slowdown, a top official said on Friday.

(With Agency Inputs)

