G20 Meeting: Security Beefed Up At Public Places In Jammu

Security has been strengthened at public places, including bus terminals, here as the third tourism working group meeting of the G20 countries will begin in Srinagar on Monday.

Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational Photo (PTI)


About 60 foreign delegates arrived in Srinagar earlier in the day. This is the first international meeting being held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - in August 2019.

Officials said checkpoints have been set up across the city where vehicles are being stopped and searched while frisking of people has been intensified and their identification is being checked at bus terminals, they said.

Security has been beefed up in Poonch, Kathua, Rajouri and Samba districts with a special focus on border districts following threats of infiltration, officials said.

Officials said stringent security arrangements have been made to ensure that the event concludes incident-free.

