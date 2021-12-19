Ganga Expressway Inaugurated: Check Major Features Of Uttar Pradesh's Longest Expressway

In the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ganga Expressway on Saturday in Shahjahanpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle in a fiery address at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Saturday, declaring that the day will not be far away when Uttar Pradesh will be recognised as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure.

The project, which stretches around 6,000 kilometres, will cost more than Rs 36,000 crore. The Prime Minister stated that the modern infrastructure being created in Uttar Pradesh today demonstrates how resources are being appropriately utilised. As per him, more than 30 lakh impoverished individuals have received pucca dwellings, and the programme will continue to cover all remaining eligible recipients. A total of 50 thousand pucca dwellings were built in Shahjahanpur. For the first time, he said, the development of Dalits, the poor, and the backward is being prioritised at his level.

Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh to stretch around 6000 km

He added “the priority of the government is to bring the benefits of development to whoever is left behind in the society and is backward. The same sentiment is reflected in our agriculture policy and in the policy related to farmers”.

The Prime Minister chastised the mentality of resenting efforts for the country's legacy as well as for its progress. He said that such organisations wished to keep the poor and common people reliant on them. The Prime Minister's ambition of providing fast-paced connections across the country inspired the construction of the Expressway. Here are some more of the Ganga Expressway features.

The construction of the 694-kilometre six-lane road will cost over Rs 36,200 crore.

Starting at Bijauli village in Meerut and concluding near Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj, the Expressway will travel from Bijauli village in Meerut to Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

The road passes through Meerut, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, RaeBareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

When completed, it will be Uttar Pradesh's longest expressway, connecting the state's western and eastern regions.

A 3.5-kilometre-long airstrip will be built on the Shahjahanpur Expressway to enable emergency takeoff and landing of Air Force planes.

An industrial corridor is also planned to run parallel to the Expressway.

The expressway will benefit a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, trade, agriculture, tourism, and so on. It will have a major impact on the economical growth of the region.

(IMAGE: PTI)