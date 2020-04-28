'Ganga Water Made Potable Even Before Lockdown Was Imposed' Says Union Jal Shakti Minister

Reacting to reports that the water quality in Ganga and Yamuna has improved significantly and has become drinkable amid the lockdown, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that the Ganga water up to Rishikesh was made potable even before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed.

Acknowledging that due to reduction in industrial pollution, the Ganga and Yamuna water has become clearer, Shekhawat said he asked all the stakeholders and officials, to collect samples of water for examination. The Jal Shakti Minister further said that the initial reports suggest there has been some improvement in the water quality, however, a complete report is still awaited.

READ | COVID-19 Lockdown Impact: 40-50% Improvement In Ganga's Water Quality Says Expert

Credits PM’s Ganga Water Mission

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ganga Water Mission for the improvement of water quality of the rivers Ganga and Yamuna, Shekhawat stated that the water from Devprayag to Rishikesh has already become drinkable.

The Jal Shakti Minister also said, "At present, we are ensuring that no sewage water enters the Ganga. On this, some work is left in Rishikesh and Haridwar. We want that the Ganga should become drinkable till Haridwar by Kumbh Mela."

Speaking on whether the country has enough water in the coming summer months, Shekhawat said that in comparison to last year, India has 56 percent more water.

"As PM Modi had declared that by 2024 every household will receive drinking water, we are continuously working to achieve that endeavor. Last year, the Centre had given funds to the state governments to do retrofitting so that the downtrodden society too receives water," the Jal Shakti Minister added.

READ | Lockdown: Health Of River Ganga Improves

40-50% Improvement in Ganga's water Quality: Expert

With economic activities at halt and people staying home, nature seems to reclaim some of its beauty and sparkle that is lost to unchecked pollution and mindless resource exploitation. As a testament to this, north India's two most important rivers — the Ganga and the Yamuna — became visibly pristine; a sight for sore eyes on social media who are otherwise used to seeing images of polluted, frothed rivers with piles of waste flowing over.

According to Dr. PK Mishra, Professor at Chemical Engineering and Technology, IIT-BHU, Varanasi, there has been a 40-50% improvement in the quality of water in river Ganga. He attributed this to the shutting down of industries due to the Coronavirus lockdown which usually discharges large volumes of toxic effluents into the river.

READ | Yamuna Cleaner During Lockdown Due To Increase In Fresh Water, Lesser Effluent Generation: NGT Panel

READ | 'Namami Gange' Improved Water Quality Of Ganga: Home Minister Amit Shah

(With inputs from agency)