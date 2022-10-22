Garud And Para SF Commandos Conduct High Altitude Combat Free Fall Under Joint Exercise

Commandos from the Garud commando unit of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Para Special Forces (Para SF) battalion of the Indian Army carried out a High Altitude Combat Free Fall mission on 22 October, Saturday. The mission was carried out under a joint exercise between the Indian Army and the IAF. The troops conducted the free fall jump from a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Airforce, according to a statement by PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defense.

Image: Twitter/@IAF_MCC

According to the IAF, the C-130J is a multi-engine transport aircraft primarily employed in Special Operations. It is a versatile machine with capability to take-off and land from short runways making it a highly effective platform for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

As part of a joint Ex btw @IAF_MCC & @adgpi, a high altitude Combat Free Fall mission successfully carried out by #SpecialForces and #Garuds from a C-130J in the Eastern sector.Another operational milestone & validation of integration and professionalism of the 🇮🇳 Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/vo7q9TVIEW — PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence (@proshillong) October 22, 2022

As per the statement, the exercise was carried out in the eastern sector of the nation. PRO Shillong termed the success of the exercise as “another operational milestone & validation of integration and professionalism of the Indian Armed Forces.”

What is High-Altitude Combat Free Fall?

High-altitude military parachuting, also known as military free fall (MFF), is a method of delivering military troops, equipment, and other military supplies from a transport aircraft by carrying out a parachute jump from a high altitude. The tactic is also called free-fall parachute insertion.

Two techniques are used under the method: HALO (High-Altitude low opening) and HAHO (High-Altitude high opening). In the HALO technique, the parachute operator opens the parachute at a low altitude after free-falling for a duration of time. In the HAHO technique, the parachute operator opens the parachute at a high altitude just a few seconds after jumping from the aircraft.

Image: DRDO

The CFF parachute system, developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is utilised by the Indian Tri-services to carry out such parachute jumps. According to the DRDO, the system provides total solutions to Paratrooper for jumping from an altitude as high as 30,000 feet. The system is capable of both HAHO as well as HALO modes.

More on Indian Special Forces

Image: Twitter/@adgpi

The special forces units of the Indian Army come under the highly recognised Parachute Regiment. The Parachute Regiment comprises 23 battalions out of which 15 are special forces battalions. Out of the remaining battalions, five are airborne, two are Territorial Army and one is a Rashtriya Rifles battalion. The Indian Army’s special forces are the oldest among the tri-services and are dreaded by the adversaries. The Para-SF personnel undergo rigorous training and are capable of conducting hostage rescue, counter-terrorism, unconventional warfare, special reconnaissance, foreign internal defence, counter-proliferation, counter-insurgency, and seek-and-destroy missions.

The speciality of the force can be understood from its motto, “Men apart, every man an emperor.”

Image: Twitter/@IAF_MCC

The youngest of the special forces among the tri-services, the Garud Commando Force is the special forces unit of the Indian Airforce. Formed in September 2004, the unit derives its name from Garuda, a divine bird-like creature from Hindu mythology. The Garuds undergo rigorous physical training for a total duration of 3 years, the longest among the tri-services before they can qualify as fully operational Garud.

The responsibilities of the commando force include direct action, special reconnaissance, and rescue of downed pilots in hostile territory. The Garuds have seen combat in a number of high-risk operations which include Op Rakh Hajin in Kashmir. In 2016, Garud commando Gursewak Singh was killed in action in the Pathankot terror attack.

Garud's Motto: "Defence by Offence"

Image: Twitter/@indiannavy

The Marine Commandos (MARCOS) are the Special Operations Forces unit of the Indian Navy. The Marine Commandos are capable of operating in all types of environments; at sea, in the air and on land. The MARCOS force has acquired an international reputation for professionalism.

The MARCOS personnel are selected from the Indian Navy when they are in their early 20s and undergo a stringent selection process and training. The training regimen of the MARCOS includes airborne operations, combat diving courses, counter-terrorism, anti-piracy operations, infiltration and exfiltration tactics, special reconnaissance and unconventional warfare.