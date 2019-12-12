Kerala Gay Couple Wanted To Show It Was 'normal' After Pre-wedding Shoot Creates Stir

After a romantic pre-wedding shoot of Kerala based gay couple, Nived Antony Chullickal and Abdul Rehim went viral for all the right reasons. The couple said that they just wanted to show how normal it was for such a thing to happen. Both of them wanted to spread the message from their pre-wedding shoot that same-sex weddings are not a crime and are completely normal in nature.

It is completely normal

Chullickal said that he and Rehim did it to show that a gay couple can be equally beautiful and share love just like any other normal couple, adding that there is nothing appalling or vulgar about them. Talking about how difficult it is to come out of the closet in India, the queer man acknowledged the fact that it can get scary for members of the LGBTQ community but expressing love for someone is not a crime. He also added that it is not an easy thing to do in our country but once people start to get their fear out, things get better for them. Nived hoped that the photoshoot was a realisation for everyone who is scared to come out because love has no boundaries and its beautiful.

Love has no boundaries

Nived said that after a five-year relationship, the couple was sure that they wanted to spend their lives together and have a family. However, when India partially revoked article 377, Nived and Abdul knew it was the perfect opportunity to take their relationship to the next level. It was Abdul who popped the question but with article 377 partially revoked, the couple thought of getting married in their homeland rather than the US or the UK.

The couple mentioned that their wedding will be a completely normal affair but their family will not be a part of it as they have still not accepted both of them. However, they have not threatened or caused any trouble for both the men. Nived said that he and Abdul had family and friends from the LGBTQ community who were in complete support and genuinely loved them.

He also said that his trans-mother, Sweety Bernad and trans-sister, Sathya Narayanan, were also supporting the couple and will be a part of the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. The beautiful and romantic photoshoot was captured in two parts with one at their home with their pet dogs and guinea pigs and the other one in a natural setting. The couple is looking forward to a lovely wedding in some perfect location in Bengaluru. However, the date and venue have not yet been finalised but they are planning on having the ceremony before the New Year with an aim to enter 2020 on a special note.

(With inputs from agencies)