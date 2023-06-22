GE Aerospace Signs MoU With HAL To Produce Fighter Jet Engines For Indian Air Force

General Electric (GE) Aerospace has signed a memorrandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The agreement involves potential joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India, supporting the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk2 program.

This partnership strengthens defence collaboration between the US and India, aligning with President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of closer coordination. This is a major milestone amid PM Modi's historic trip to the US. GE Aerospace has a long-standing presence in India and aims to create a family of products, including the F404 engine, and collaborate on the development of the AMCA program and other future programs. Over 1,600 F414 engines have been delivered globally.