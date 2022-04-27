German Diplomat Asserts Berlin Looking Forward To Bolstering Bilateral Ties With India

Ahead of PM Modi's scheduled visit to Germany next month, German Minister Tobias Lindner, who is in New Delhi to attend an event, heaped praises on India, asserting that no major problem can be solved without the country.

Emphasizing India's significance at the global level, the Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office stated that the European nation looks forward to deepening bilateral cooperation and diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

German Minister underlines India's global significance

On the sidelines of the Raisina dialogue currently being hosted in New Delhi, several global leaders are holding diplomatic talks with the Indian government. Speaking to ANI, Tobias Lindner claimed that "India and Germany will boost their cooperation in technology, education, security and climate change."

"We want to have cooperation in technology, education, security and climate change with India. No major problem can be solved without India. India is such an important partner. Looking forward to deepening Germany-India relations," Lindner added.

It is pertinent to mention here that amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, leaders of several European countries have approached India seeking support for its diplomatic resistance against invading Russia. While India had maintained its neutral stance, the West has consistently urged New Delhi to adopt a more aggressive stance against Kremlin.

PM Modi's upcoming diplomatic visit to Germany, France & Denmark

The German diplomat's remarks come ahead of PM Modi's crucial diplomatic visit to Germany, Denmark and France slated to be held earlier next month. During his first foreign visit this year, PM Modi will pay a visit to the three European nations to bolster trade and diplomatic cooperation with the hosting nations. He will be embarking on his foreign trip from May 2 to 4.

As per the schedule accessed by ANI, in Berlin, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Olaf Scholz. The sixth session of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations will be co-chaired by the two leaders (IGC) during PM Modi's visit. The biennial IGC is a unique dialogue format wherein several ministers from both sides partake. This will be Prime Minister's first IGC with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as well as the new German government's first government-to-government consultations since assuming office in December 2021.

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz will also give a joint speech at a business event during the former's visit. The Indian PM will also interact with the Indian community in Germany.

With inputs from ANI