Want A Haircut In Tamil Nadu? Keep Your Aadhar Card In Handy

Who would have imagined that going for a haircut or grooming in a saloon or a spa would require you to show your Aadhar Card? But that's what the Tamil Nadu government wants its citizens to do as part of the preventive measures against COVID-19.

According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for saloons, beauty parlours and spas issued by the state government, they have to maintain a record of the name, address, Aadhaar and mobile phone numbers of the customers. The measure is aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 and facilitate contact tracing, official say.

While saloons and beauty parlours were allowed to operate in all other parts of Tamil Nadu from May 24, the government permitted them in Chennai police limits from Monday, when the "Unlock 1" phase began. Such places were closed after the lockdown came into effect in late March.

READ | 13 More COVID-19 Deaths In Tamil Nadu, Toll At 197; 1091 Fresh Cases

READ | 'Tamil Nadu Has Lowest Mortality Rate; Largest Testing In India', Says Min K Pandiarajan

SOP for hygiene and social distancing

Senior state officials have instructed Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and all district collectors to direct the establishments to keep a record of all their customers and take other appropriate steps to contain the spread of the virus.

Accordingly, a seven-page SOP for owners and workers of these establishments, issued on Monday, makes it mandatory for the establishments to ensure facilities for handwashing with soap or provide hand sanitiser to the customers and employees. Employees should wear hand gloves and face masks and must wash their hands before attending to customers.

Blades should not be reused and napkins given to customers should be disposed of safely. Headbands and towels once used for a customer should not be reused before washing.

The SOP also said owners should not allow employees having cold, cough or fever symptoms from working and ask them to approach a doctor immediately. Only 50% of the seats should be occupied at a time and markings for queues were necessary to avoid crowding, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | FM Nirmala Sitharaman Launches Instant Allotment Of E-PAN Based On Aadhaar

READ | Non-Aadhaar Beneficiaries Will Not Be Denied Foodgrains, Assures Centre