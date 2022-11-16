Getting Into Sainik School Changed My Life; Be Honest: GoC 16 Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh

Villagers of Maradh in Batala district of Punjab were lined up with garlands and Dhol to welcome Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, the man who is heading the strategically important White Knight Corps of the Indian Army. As Gen Manjinder Singh visited his native village in Batala, many of those line up to welcome him were unaware of the fact that he is Corps Commander but only that he is senior officer in Indian Army but were full of pride.

White Knight Corps (XVI Corps) of the Indian Army raised on 1 June 1972, is a strategically important corps that looks after Line of Control with Pakistan and also in hinterland security in areas like Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch and Rajouri; that have been terror infested.

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, while recalling his childhood, said that he is thankful for this grand welcome as he came to his native village after 10-12 years. "I wanted to relive those moments and I am honoured that all have come here and feel inflated with pride."

Gen Singh says that his father's decision of getting him into Sainik School changed his entire life as he moved out of his village to Kapurthala in 1971. "When I got in, I was at Roll No. 29 out of 35 in the class but topped in class X as I worked really had there, I also joined hockey and cross country along with studies," he added.

Gen Manjinder Singh further added, "I passed NDA in 1981 and joined in 1982; I was among last 50 out of total of 400 cadets who got into NDA but I passed as Academic Career adjutant which is a top post with ranking 2. Three years of hard work got me from ranking 358 to 02 in NDA".

While giving a message to youth, Gen Singh said, " Be honest, dedicated and hard work will never let you fail in life".

On terrorism in Jammu, he said that People have gone away from terrorism in the Jammu region as it happened in Punjab. "There are issues in Kashmir but in Jammu, people aren't supporting terrorism. We are making efforts that no one goes towards terrorism and peace prevails".