Ghaziabad Police Set To Slap NSA Against SP Leader Ummed Pahalwan; DM To Take Final Call

Intensifying its crackdown on the viral video of an elderly man in Uttar Pradesh, the Ghaziabad Police is likely to book Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi under the National Security Act. Under this law, a person can be detained for 12 months without any charge. Appearing in a Facebook live alongside Idrisi, Abdul Samad Saifi alleged that he was assaulted, his beard was forcibly cut and asked to chant slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram on June 6.

He was arrested in connection with this case on June 19 and remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Sources told Republic TV that the police has prepared a report against the Samajwadi Party leader. The file recommending his detention under the NSA will be sent to the District Magistrate by Tuesday. The final decision in this regard will be taken by the DM, sources added.

The case against SP leader

Ruling out a communal angle, Ghaziabad (Rural) SP Iraj Raja stated that the victim not only knew his attackers but also made amulets for them. He added that the accused reacted in such a manner after the amulets did not give positive results as promised by Abdul Samad Saifi. Some of the persons arrested in this case include Parvesh, Kullu, Aadil, Intezaar and Saddam alias Bauna.

As per the FIR dated June 16, Idrisi has been accused of giving a communal spin to the Ghaziabad incident. The SP leader was charged under Section 67 of the IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and Sections 153-A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), 295-A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. This case was registered at the Loni Border Police Station in Ghaziabad.