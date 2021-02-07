Glacier Bursts In Uttarakhand's Chamoli; CM Rawat, ITBP Teams At Spot, Casualties Feared

Several houses were destroyed and casualties feared as a massive flood occurred in the Dhauliganga river, following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

The avalanche caused flooding in some water bodies and many river bankside houses were destroyed due to the breaching of the reservoir. Hundreds of ITBP personnel have rushed for the rescue of people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river.

Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.

Uttarakhand: Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of Dhauliganga river.



The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have left for the spot.

Apprising people of the situation on the ground, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted, “A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police, and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Government is taking all necessary steps."

Two ITBP, NDRF teams rushed to spot

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has informed that two teams of ITBP and three NDRF teams have rushed to the spot from Dehradun and 3 additional teams will reach there with help of the IAF chopper by evening. He added that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local administration are present at the spot.

Uttarakhand: Rescue workers reach Reni village in Joshimath area of Chamoli district.



(Video credit - police) pic.twitter.com/pXdBubzUCj — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

The Indo-Tibetan Border Security Force also shared an update on the disaster. "A massive flood in Dhauliganga seen near Reni village, where some water body flooded and destroyed many river bankside houses due to cloudburst or breaching of the reservoir. Casualties feared. Hundreds of ITBP personnel rushed for rescue," the ITBP said in a statement.

Chamoli Police issues warning

In a notice shared on its official Twitter handle, the Chamoli police said, "the Rishiganga power project has been damaged due to glaciers in the Tapovan Raini area, which has caused the river's water level to rise continuously, due to which the people living along the Alaknanda River have been appealed to move towards safer places at the earliest."