Globetrotting Kerala Tea Seller Departs For Final Journey, Succumbs To Heart Attack At 71

The ‘globetrotter’ heartwarming couple of Kochi took their last trip together to Russia last month before they both parted ways as KR Vijayan, who was an ardent traveller departed for his final journey to heaven on Friday. The 71-year-old, who used to run a coffee shop in Kochi, left for his heavenly abode after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday.

KR Vijayan was well known for taking on international trips with the help of earnings from the Coffee shop. The couple, who have inspired millions of people to live their lives as they dreamt of, embarked on their 26th trip to Russia in October this year. In the past 16 years, the couple toured 26 travel destinations on their own.

Kerala’s Globetrotter Couple’s last trip together as Vijayan leaves for heavenly abode

Vijayan’s wife Mohana (69), his best travel partner could not tag along in his final journey and will be running the Sri Balaji Coffee house in Gandhinagar, Kerala all alone. The couple used to save Rs. 300 daily from the earnings of the coffee shop to make up for their international trips.

The couple started the coffee shop 27 years ago in 1994 and visited 25 countries before the pandemic hit. The couple had planned to visit Russia this year and they even aspired to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. They embarked their trip on October 21 for a week until October 28.

25 countries, 75 flights.



The journeys will continue until death. The desire to see the world is not over, nor will it end.



-KR Vijayan



RIP pic.twitter.com/MMPt1JqVF5 — പൊട്ടൻ/Idiot/मूर्ख (@ContraDystopia) November 19, 2021

A month ago while speaking to ANI about their 26th trip, Vijayan said, "The tourism destinations were reopened following the COVID-19 outbreak. When the travel agent told me that the next trip would be to Russia, I requested that our names be added first to the list of those travelling on that tour. The journey begins on October 21 and ends on October 28."

"Russia is somewhere I'd like to visit. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've had a lot of trouble. Now is the time to travel once more," Mohana had said.

The couple who were free after their children settled down, realised that it was the best time for them to pursue their dreams. Since the coffee shop made enough money for their sustenance, they realised that they had made enough to fulfil their dreams of travelling to foreign countries.

The couple had made their first-ever foreign trip in 2007 when they visited Israel. To date, they have travelled to the USA, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Israel and Germany. Their most recent journey was to Australia and New Zealand in November and December 2019, which was sponsored by Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra. Since they only have a basic understanding of English, the pair travels with the support of travel agents.

Image: Twitter