GMR Hyderabad Airport Receives Massive Cryogenic Oxygen Shipment From Singapore

The GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) facility on Wednesday, June 9, handled a massive cryogenic oxygen shipment. The consignment arrived at the Hyderabad International Airport on Wednesday evening from Singapore on special Indian Airforce's Boeing Globemaster aircraft.

The official release noted that special ground handling equipment like scissor lift/high loader and forklifts were used to handle the cryogenic oxygen consignment. Shortly after completing the shipment procedure, the cargo was dispatched. Earlier also the GHAC has handled the shipment of vaccines and oxygen concentrators. The airport facility handled the shipment of 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccines that came from Russia on May 1, it was the nation's first Sputnik V vaccine consignment. Later on May 16, 60,000 doses and on June 1, 3 million doses were also handled by the GHAC authority.

GHAC emerging as a crucial vaccine handling centre

Over the period of the next 18-24 months, an estimated 3.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be produced by various manufacturers in Hyderabad. With its temperature-sensitive cargo facility, GHAC is coming out as a significant vaccine handling centre. Since January 2021 the airport facility has handled over 100 tonnes of COVID vaccines that were distributed in Hyderabad along with other parts of the country.

Hyderabad based Rockwell industries to produce vaccine freezers

As large consignments of Sputnik V imported into the country, it is important to preserve them and maintain their potency. According to reports, the Russian manufactured vaccines require a temperature of minus - 18 degrees to keep the vaccines stable and potent. Noting the requirement, Hyderabad-based Rockwell industries is in talks to collaborate with Dr. Reddy's lab to provide World Health Organization- Performance, Quality, and Safety certified COVID vaccine freezers.

Telangana fights COVID

Presently the state of Telangana is standing on a total caseload of 5.95 lakh with a total of 3,409 lives lost to the virus and 5.67 lakh recoveries. In the last 24 hours, Telangana reported new 1,897 cases along with 15 fatalities and 2,982 recoveries.

Input Source- ANI

Image Source- PTI