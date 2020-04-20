Goa & Manipur Currently COVID-free As Confirmed Patients Recover; Retain Cautious Approach

In a relief amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Manipur and Goa reported that they were now officially 'COVID free' after all active cases in their region recovered and no fresh case was found. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to Twitter to share this news thanking the medical team in his state government along with the citizens for their cooperation. Manipur had previously reported two positive cases and both have now recovered.

I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown @PMOIndia — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 19, 2020

Similarly, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted that all patients who had tested positive had recovered. The state had reported seven positive cases. Goa still awaits the test results of 46 people, while 10 are kept in isolation due to being suspects. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, however, stated that it was too early to declare the UT as a 'green zone' and that Goa would now take this time to intensify its testing facilities.

While we have good news of zero COVID-19 cases in Goa, it is too early to tag our state as a "green zone". It's time to intensify the testing facilities, we are now drawing up protocols for random testing - testing of migratory workers, industrial workers, etc. (1/2) — VishwajitRane (@visrane) April 19, 2020

(2/2) We are also setting up smart kiosks, which will be placed at the borders, airport, MPT, and several other locations that would be best suited for broadening our scope of testing.@narendramodi @MoHFW_INDIA @drharshvardhan @sardesairajdeep — VishwajitRane (@visrane) April 19, 2020

