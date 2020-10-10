Goa CM Launches 'Home Isolation Kit' To Help COVID-19 Patients In Self-isolation

In order to ensure that patients in home isolation receive smooth treatment, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday launched a 'Home Isolation Kit'. According to the Goa government, the kit contains essentials for patients in home isolation which would help them start their own treatment. "Launched free Home Isolation Kits for COVID19 patients who have opted for home isolation. With this home isolation kit, the patient can start his own treatment from the first day onwards," tweeted Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. As per the official numbers released by the Goa Government, about 3,500 patients have opted for home isolation.

Launched Home Isolation Kits for #COVID19 patients who have opted for home isolation. The kit will provide treatment and allow better monitoring of patients at home comfort. This is another pro-people step in our COVID-19 management in the state. pic.twitter.com/HazKe3Nl6T — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) October 9, 2020

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who was also present at the launch of the kit said that it was designed with the intent to provide easy treatment to all patients designated under Home Isolation. "The newly launched Home Isolation Kit is a game-changer. We are using Ivermectin and Doxycycline for prophylaxis which has no proven side effects. It gives me great pleasure to inform you that the use of Ivermectin for treatment of patients is also followed by the Australian Government," Rane said.

He added that the kit would also help the Goa government in treating patients at an early stage thereby reducing mortality numbers. "We will ensure every nook and corner of the state is equipped with care and treatment facilities to tackle COVID-19," he added.

The Chief Minister had earlier informed that the state government was also looking to rope in AYUSH doctors in providing treatment to COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. "From next week, the government will involve AYUSH doctors in treating COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, along with other government doctors," Sawant said, as per news agency PTI.

Goa has recorded 37,102 cases to date. Out of this, 31,902 have recovered while 484 people have lost their lives to the Coronavirus.

