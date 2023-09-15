Goa CM Pramod Sawant Launches Schemes To Empower Homemakers, Entrepreneurs

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, on Friday, distributed Griha Adhar sanction orders to numerous beneficiaries to support homemakers financially, fostering their independence and improving their quality of life. Apart from the sanction orders, which are a result of the initiative of the Directorate of Women and Child Development, the CM also launched the Chavath-e-Bazaar. It is aimed at empowering Goan entrepreneurs and self-help groups, a digital initiative under the Swayampura Goa Programme organised by the Directorate of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation.

Sawant also flagged off the Chavath-e-Bazaar vehicle, symbolizing a new era of empowerment for rural artisans and entrepreneurs in Goa. The CM was accompanied by Poriem MLA Deviya Rane, Bicholim MLA Chandrakant Shetye, Mayem MLA Premendra Shet, Vijay Saxena, Director Directorate of Planning and Statistics, Sangeeta Parab, Director of Directorate of Women and Child Development, and Dolly Sureka, Vice President, Swiggy (Assurance and Business Advisory).

Goa moves ahead with PM Modi's 'Vocal for Local' vision

Sawant said that his government is committed to uplifting the common people as well as the local entrepreneurs in line with PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vocal for Local'. As many as 11,500 newly sanctioned orders were disbursed across the state, with 6,000 orders allocated to the North Goa district alone. The distribution took the number of women beneficiaries to 1.5 lakh.

"Over 310 crores have been distributed through various schemes this month, firmly establishing Goa as a leader in supporting its people. For packaging the food items, selling and other related things, under Swayampurna Goa 2.0, free of-cost training will be given to women at their respective panchayats," Sawant said.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vocal for Local," the government is committed to uplifting the common people," he further said.

Vishwajeet Rane, Minister for Women and Child Development, highlighted that Griha Adhar beneficiaries have already received their financial support in their account today itself, and the scheme will see annual increments. As for the Chavath-e-bazaar, which is an online portal integrated with the Swiggy app for seamless ordering, will be beneficial to the women and will boost their dream of becoming an entrepreneur, Rane added.