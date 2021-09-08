Goa Fully Prepared For COVID-19 Third Wave; People Need To Be Cautious: CM Pramod Sawant

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation in the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday stated that the state government is completely prepared for the upcoming third wave of COVID-19 and has made preventive measures for the same. He also urged the people to be cautious about the upcoming threat.

Goa fully prepared for third COVID-19 wave

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday informed that the state government is fully prepared, however, the people need to be more careful and make necessary preparations. He also highlighted the severity of the second wave and therefore the need to be careful this time. Mentioning other neighbouring states with high cases of COVID-19, Sawant stated that Goa also needs to be on alert.

Further, speaking on the COVID-19 guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the state, the chief minister expressed disagreement with the issuer SOP and has asked the administration to withdraw the instructions which resist priests from going to people's houses for performing Ganesh Chaturthi puja.

Ganesh Chaturthi being one of the important festivals in Goa should be celebrated properly following necessary precautions and measures, he added.

CM Sawant took to Twitter and expressed his disagreement. He said that while the expert committee may have suggested curbs during celebrations, he has asked the administration to withdraw the SoP immediately and allow the celebrations with full fervour while taking extra precautions.

I personally do not agree with some of the guidelines that were issued in the SoP , especially the one stopping priests from going to individual households for puja. Ganesh Chaturthi is the most important festival in Goa and such rituals are an integral part of it. 1/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 7, 2021

Earlier in the month of June, the Goa government had stated that adequate steps had been taken for dealing with the third wave which includes equipped medical infrastructure, several measures for the preparedness of the third wave, adequate human resources, medical staff, ambulances, and many more.

Covid-19 in Goa

Earlier on Sunday, the state government extended its COVID-19 curfew still September 13 which will remain in effect until 7:00 AM. Previously, the curfew was scheduled to end on September 6. However, it has now been retained and the restrictions are still in force.

On Tuesday, Goa reported fresh 70 cases of coronavirus with zero deaths and 105 recovered. The state currently has 854 active cases.

(With agency inputs)

