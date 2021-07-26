Goa Govt Extends COVID-19 Curfew Till August 2, Check What's Open And What's Restricted

The Goa government led by Pramod Sawant has announced the extension of the ongoing state-wide COVID-19 curfew till 7 AM of August 2, 2021. The decision was taken to further control the situation of the pandemic in the state. The curfew first came into play on May 9 and has been given an extension on various occasions, depending on the number of cases in Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed the news through his official Twitter handle and tweeted, “The State Level Curfew Order will be extended up to 7 am, 2nd August 2021.”

The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7AM, 2nd August 2021. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 25, 2021

Earlier to this announcement, the coronavirus curfew in Goa was extended till July 26 by the Goa government. However, the state government had given the permission to open bars and restaurants with 50% capacity along with the permit to open religious places with up to 15 devotes. Gymnasiums across the state were also permitted to reopen with 50% capacity and shops & malls could open from 7 AM to 6 PM. All educational institutes will continue to remain closed until further notice. Goa remains vigilant to fight the spread so as to welcome tourists without the fear of the virus. The state's economy heavily depends on tourism.

Goa Covid-19 situation

In Goa, 73 people tested positive on Sunday for the coronavirus as the state’s COVID-19 tally reached 1,70,491. Another six people succumbed to the virus on Sunday as the death toll from the virus reached 3,132, an official said. However, 149 people recovered from the virus and were discharged from the hospitals as the recovery count increased to 1,66,201. The official further informed that the number of active cases left in the state came down to 1,158 cases. A total of 3,448 samples were examined on Sunday as the total number of tests in Goa went up to 10,30,783. It was announced yesterday that the number of people vaccinated in Goa had crossed one million. The number includes both the first and the second doses.

Goa’s official Covid-19 dashboard

