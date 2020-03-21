Janta Curfew:GoAir Suspends All Flights On Mar 22, Puts 'Protect Your PNR' Scheme In Place

In response to the clarion call for 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commercial airline GoAir has announced that it will voluntarily cancel all flights on Sunday in solidarity towards PM Modi's call of a 'Janta Curfew'.

In a statement, the commercial airline said, "Goa Air is responding to the clarion call given by the Prime Minister of India to lead the nation in stemming the spread of coronavirus. GoAir will voluntarily suspend all flights on Sunday, March 22, in support of the Janata Curfew proposed by the Prime Minister."

"GoAir will protect all the PNRs dated March 22, 2020 in view of the Janata Curfew for a period of one year under the "Protect Your PNR" scheme. Passengers can contact GoAir at any time over the next one year to redeem their ticket on any GoAir flight on any date with no charges being levied," the statement said.

IndiGo curtails operation

However, IndiGo airlines have curtailed its operations, but kept their services on to accommodate those with urgent travel requirements on the Janata Curfew day.

"On Sunday 22nd March, in line with the Janata Curfew announced by the Prime Minister on 19th March, the airline will be operating approximately 60 per cent of its normal domestic schedule, in order to accommodate those with urgent travel requirements on that day," a press statement from IndiGo said.

"Going forward, responding to the various travel restrictions imposed worldwide, most of our international flights are suspended and additionally, given the reduction in domestic demand, we are trimming our domestic India operations by approximately 25 per cent for now. In this fluid situation, IndiGo will continually review operations to match capacity to demand," the IndiGo's statement further said.

Janata Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 and appealed to all the citizens to go under self-quarantine and not step out of their homes on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed.

