Goa's coronavirus caseload grows by 25; no fresh death

Panaji, Dec 26 (PTI) The coronavirus positive cases in Goa went up by 25 to reach 1,80,050 on Sunday, a health department official said.

As no fatality due to the infection was registered in the state during the day, the death toll remained constant at 3,519.

A total of 37 patients recuperated, taking the recovery figure in the coastal state to 1,76,082. The number of active cases is now 449, the official said.

"With 1,073 tests, the overall number of tests conducted in the state so far went up to 16,11,782," he added.

