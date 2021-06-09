GoI To Spend Rs 25,000 Cr For Signal Modernisation, 5G Spectrum Implementation In Railways

The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, on Wednesday announced investment of Rs. 25,000 crore by the Government of India to allot 5 MHz Spectrum in 700 MHz frequency band in the Indian Railways under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' scheme. The project would be completed in the coming five years, and would enhance the safety and security of train operation, noted Javadekar. The project would finally accomplish India's long envisaged plan of LTE (Long Term Evolution) based on Mobile Train Radio Communication.

Benefits of 5 MHz spectrum to Indian railways

The LTE in Indian Railways would enhance the reliable voice, video, and data communication services. The 5 MHz spectrum will support modern signaling, train protection systems, and will also ensure seamless communication between loco pilots and guards. The Internet of Things (IoT) based remote-asset monitoring will also be enabled by the development that will allow CCTV monitoring of coaches, wagons, and locos.

The advancement would bring a strategic shift in Railway's operation as the line capacity to accommodate trains using the same infrastructure would increase. The modern railway network will also attract multinational companies who will set up their manufacturing units and invest in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission to generate employment. Added to all the benefits, the new development in the Railways would reduce the transportation cost and secure higher efficiency.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcast further informed that based on a formula basis as advised by the Department of Telecommunications for Royalty Charges and License Fee, Spectrum charges may be levied for Captive use as recommended by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

In addition to the allotment of 5 MHz spectrum over 700 MHz bands, the Indian Railway also approved the Train Collision Avoidance system, an indigenous procured system to avoid train collision and thereby ensuring passenger safety.

Image Source- PTI/@PrakashJavadekar Twitter/Pixaby