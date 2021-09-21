Gold worth Rs 13.88 lakh seized

Mangaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here seized gold worth Rs 13.88 lakh which was being smuggled by a passenger on Tuesday.

The officials seized 293.62 grams (net) of 24 carat purity gold, valued at Rs 13,88,823 from a man hailing from Kasaragod district in Kerala.

The passenger had arrived from Dubai by Air India IXE384.

The gold was concealed inside two layers of black coloured cloth and inside a pink and maroon coloured floral designed blanket. A case has been registered, customs release here said. PTI MVG SS SS

