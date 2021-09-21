Last Updated:

Gold Worth Rs 13.88 Lakh Seized

Press Trust Of India

Mangaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here seized gold worth Rs 13.88 lakh which was being smuggled by a passenger on Tuesday.

The officials seized 293.62 grams (net) of 24 carat purity gold, valued at Rs 13,88,823 from a man hailing from Kasaragod district in Kerala.

The passenger had arrived from Dubai by Air India IXE384.

The gold was concealed inside two layers of black coloured cloth and inside a pink and maroon coloured floral designed blanket. A case has been registered, customs release here said. PTI MVG SS SS

