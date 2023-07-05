Golden Temple Langar Scam: Gurudwara Committee Sacks 51 Workers For Irregularities

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday (July 4) sacked 51 staffers of the Gurudwara management body in connection with their alleged involvement in the 'Langar Scam' at Amritsar's Golden Temple.

The staffers in the SGPC who have faced suspension include managers, supervisors, storekeepers, and Gurdwara inspectors deployed at the Langar (Community kitchen) at the time of the suspected scam. SGPC Secretary Partap Singh mentioned that an investigation was ordered by SGPC’s flying department after the matter came to the fore.

While commenting on the suspension order, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, said, "Irrelagurities or negligence will not be tolerated in Gurudwara management. The sentiments of people are attached to gurudwaras and respecting those religious sentiments is the prime responsibility of gurudwara employees." Meanwhile, Bhagwant Singh was appointed as a new manager.

What is the 'Langar Scam'?

The suspended staffers of the Golden Temple were earlier accused by an inquiry committee of irregularities in the disposal of leftover food from the temple complex. It was found that the alleged scam took place between April 2019 and December 2022.

The leftover food, including stale chapattis, rice, and vegetables, was found to be sold for cattle feed. Although, there is a tendering process set up by the SGPC for the same, but it's alleged that the amount was tampered with and not fully deposited in the SGPC’s exchequer by the employees concerned.

SGPC staffers have allegedly been involved in siphoning off around Rs 1 crore by selling the leftover community food from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee Langar Hall as cattle feed during 2019-21. Initially, a probe by the inquiry committee revealed a scam to the tune of Rs 60 lakh. However, the final leg of the investigation unearthed a scam of Rs 75 lakh to 1 crore.