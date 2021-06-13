'Good Initiative': PM Modi Lauds CM Yogi For Rightly Implementing Scheme For Elderly In UP

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for implementing the 'Elderline' initiative that is designed to extend emotional support, healthcare, and legal aid to senior citizens of the state. Sharing a link describing the initiative on his official Twitter handle, PM Modi lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts. Good initiative!" PM Modi wrote, tagging CM Yogi, as well.

Elderline- emotional support, healthcare, and legal aid to senior citizens

During the pandemic, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government became the first state government to implement the initiative called 'Elderline'. Through this initiative, which started with a few areas but now has spread throughout the state by the UP government in partnership with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Government of India, emotional support, health care, and legal aid is provided to the elderly through call centers that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Through this initiative, which also has the backing of Tata Trusts and the NSE Foundation, all inquiries about old age homes, physiotherapy units, health-related, mental-health-related, and legal matters are swiftly answered, ensuring that grievances are immediately addressed as ordered by the state government.

Now on a daily basis, the helpline-14567, receives 80 to 90 actionable calls from various areas in Uttar Pradesh, spanning from Noida to Ballia.

Besides UP, the initiative has already been made operational in four other major states -Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka and efforts are being made to make them functional in all states by the end of May 2021.

(Credit-PTI/ANI/RepresentativeImage)