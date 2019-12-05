Governor Vs Bengal Govt Fight Escalates: Guv's Gate At West Bengal Assembly Locked

Relations relation between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took another massive blow on Thursday as Jagdeep Dhankar was not allowed to enter the West Bengal Assembly, through Gate No 3, a gate designated for the governor, even with prior intimation to the Speaker. On Wednesday, the governor had written to Speaker Biman Banerjee, saying he would be going to the assembly to look at the heritage building and also visit the library.

On being not able to enter through his designated gate, the Governor got out of his car and walked down till the main gate of the assembly, through which he entered the premises.

"Assembly not in session doesn’t mean it will remain closed. The departments stay open. My special Secretary received a call from Assembly Secretary that Speaker wants to have lunch with me. They even extended the invite to my wife. I may not agree with the speaker, but I was happy with the invite. My job as a governor is not to feel insulted. This is the gate for my entry (Gate 3, South Portico), the gates are closed" lashed out Jagdeep Dhankar before entering the Assembly.

READ: Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar's request for helicopter rejected by govt again

"Democracy doesn't work like this"

This incident came within 24 hours of Jagdeep Dhankar visiting the University of Calcutta campus. As he is also the Chancellor of the University, the Vice-Chancellor was supposed to be present during his visit. Neither the VC nor any senior authorities were present during the Governor's visit.

"The assembly speaker had invited me for lunch today. But it was cancelled at the last moment. Democracy doesn’t work like this. I want as a governor I’m here to ensure the constitution is respected" said the Governor while leaving the Assembly on Thursday and accused the assembly speaker of insulting him by cancelling a scheduled meeting at the last moment, hint at a political 'conspiracy'.

READ: West Bengal Governor: 'Not Running Parallel Government'

While speaking to Republic TV, the Governor stated that his position is not of a political person and he will never let that be. "My job is not to be in aggression but persuasion. I cannot allow a Governor to be labelled as a political person. My only effort will be to make one effort, 2nd effort, 3rd effort, I'll keep at it", said the Governor to Republic TV.

READ: West Bengal BJP Asks Party Leaders To Campaign On CAB